Former member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group Andrey Medvedev, right, listens to his lawyer Brynjulf Risnes during a court hearing in Oslo, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Medvedev, who is seeking asylum in Norway, was Tuesday facing a Norwegian court for a bar brawl earlier this year. Medvedev has confessed to most of the charges for events in February and March but denies violence against police officers who handcuffed him outside an Oslo pub, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.,Image: 771753108, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. No Use in Norway NORWAY OUT MANDATORY CREDIT, Model Release: no