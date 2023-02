CORRECTS DATE - United States secretary of state Antony Blinken, right, meets Moldovan President Maia Sandu, left, for bilateral talks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.,Image: 756825979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. POOL PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Antony Blinken,Maia Sandu