ASHKELON, Oct. 8, 2023 -- Helicopters used to transfer the wounded for medical treatment are pictured in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian health authorities in Gaza reported on Saturday that at least 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,697 injured in the enclave due to Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, the rocket and infiltrating attack by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has killed at least 200 Israelis and left over 1,400 wounded / Profimedia Images