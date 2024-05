FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb., May 7, 2018. The Glide Foundation homeless charity that received $53 million over the years from investors who wanted a private lunch with Buffett has announced a new auction meal with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff it said Tuesday, April 9, 2024, (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)