Smoke billows from a fire at an infrastructure object after a drone attack in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 19 December 2022, amid Russia's invasion. About 20 drone attacks targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early morning of 19 December, 15 of which were shot down, according to Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STRINGER