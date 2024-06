KARACHI (PAKISTAN), June 26, 2024 -- A rescuer pours water onto a man's head during a heatwave in Karachi, southern Pakistan, on June 26, 2024. At least 25 people were killed and thousands have been admitted to hospitals after suffering heatstroke during an intense heatwave in Karachi over the last three days, rescue teams and local media said on Tuesday.,Image: 884986802, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no