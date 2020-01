04 January 2020, Iraq, Baghdad: A man holds Qassem Soleimani picture during a funeral procession for Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi militia, after they were killed in a US airstrike on Baghdad airport late Thursday. Photo: Ameer Al Mohmmedaw/dpa