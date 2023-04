A soldier of Ukraine army stands in front of a German Marder tank during a visit by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (not pictured) to military training area in Munster, Germany, 20 February 2023. Ukraine soldiers training on the Leopard 2 A6 main battle tank and the Marder 1 A3 infantry fighting vehicles at Munster military training area in Lower Saxony as Germany is supporting Ukraine by training Ukrainian soldiers. Since November 2022, the training has been managed centrally by the European Military Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM UA). EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER