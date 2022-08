A still image taken a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 07 August 2022. The administration of Russian-controlled Enerhodar said that Ukrainian forces "launched a strike using a 220-mm Uragan MLRS rocket" towards the ZNPP and that it had "managed to open up and release fragmentation submunitions" while approaching, whereas Ukrainian state-owned plant operator Energatom stated that the Russian forces on 06 August "fired rockets at the site of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar" hitting next to the ZNPP's facility where spent nuclear fuel is stored. Zaporizhzhia NPP with six power units is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and was seized by Russian forces early in March 2022. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES