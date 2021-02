epa08869821 (FILE) - Mount Everest as seen from an aircraft over Nepal, 14 September 2013 (reissued 08 December 2020). Nepal and China have agreed on a new official height for Mount Everest. The height of the world's highest peak is now given as 8,848.86 meters. In the past two years, China and Nepal have sent teams to take measurements at the summit in the border area. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA