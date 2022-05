epa09619033 A person looks at the white ring of mineralized stone indicating the drop in water levels near the Hoover Dam at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Boulder City, Nevada, USA, 19 June 2021. Lake Mead, the United States' largest reservoir, which was formed by the construction of the Hoover Dam along the Colorado River east of Las Vegas, Nevada on the Nevada/Arizona border, is at the lowest levels ever recorded since being built as a result of drought, high temperatures and water usage. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE