A kiosque in the Iranian capital Tehran on October 30, 2022, displays copies of the Hammihan newspaper, featuring on its cover a headline mentioning the statement by the Tehran journalists' association, criticising the detention by authorities of two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi (drawing on cover), who according to local media, helped publicise the case of Masha Amini. Iranian journalists today denounced the arrests of several colleagues as protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini entered a seventh week. Amini died in custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress rules for women / Profimedia Images