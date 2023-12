A student puts her mobile phone in a locker before class in Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 7, 2023. The Dutch government is banning mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches from classrooms to minimize distractions, unless the electronic devices are of solid need to the students. The Education Ministry of the Netherlands said on Tuesday the ban will be enforced starting January 1, 2024. Exceptions will be made for lessons on digital skills, or if students with disabilities or other medical conditions need the devices. Profimedia Images