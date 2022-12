epa10053542 Artwork 'Bucha massacre' with the crosses installed under the destroyed bridge in memory of people who were exhumed in Bucha after the retreat of the Russian army, in Irpin, Ukraine, 05 July 2022. Hundreds of tortured and killed civilians have been found in Bucha and other parts of the Kyiv region after the Russian army retreated from those areas with evidence showing that the Russian forces are believed to be behind the atrocities when they were controlling the areas. Irpin, Bucha as well as other towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, became battlefields when Russian troops tried to reach the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in February and March 2022. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting the war that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY