Focuri de armă și gaze lacrimogene la funeraliile fostului președinte haitian Jovenel Moise, asasinat pe 7 iulie

epa09360019 Photograph of a screen that transmits images of President Jovenel Moise during the start of his funeral ceremony, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, 23 July 2021. The wake in honor of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, began this Friday in the city of Cap-Haitien, in the north of the country, hours before the burial of the president, who was assassinated on July 7, takes place. The funeral service began two hours behind schedule and takes place in the gardens of the Habitation Village SOS, the Moise family's private residence on the outskirts of Cap-Haitien, which is guarded by a strong security apparatus. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria