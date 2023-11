On Thursday, November 17, 2023, (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) intelligence, IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 meters deep underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital complex. The tunnel shaft was uncovered in an area of the hospital underneath a shed alongside a vehicle containing numerous weapons, including RPGs, explosives, and Kalashnikov rifles. A staircase leads to the entrance of the tunnel shaft, which consists of various defense means including a blast-proof door and a firing hole. This type of door is used by the Hamas terrorist organization to block Israeli forces from entering the command centers and the underground assets belonging to Hamas. Photo via /UPI / Profimedia Images