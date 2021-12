epa09651089 President-elect Gabriel Boric during his speech to his supporters in Santiago, Chile, 19 December 2021. The newly elected president of Chile, the leftist Gabriel Boric, told a crowd of supporters in downtown Santiago on Sunday that the country is 'facing a change in the historical cycle' and that his next government 'cannot miss it'. In his first public speech after defeating the far-right Jose Antonio Kast with 55.8% of the votes, the former student leader assured that his commitment 'is to take care of democracy every day' and thanked the other six candidates who competed in the elections. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez