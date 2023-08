FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, attend the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the joint staff of troops involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Some reports alleged that Surovikin, who had longtime ties with mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been detained after his abortive rebellion / Profimedia Images