epa10075683 Aftermath of an Antonov An-12 plane crash near Antiphilippi, Kavala, northern Greece, 17 July 2022. The cargo plane crashed on the night of 16 July with eight crew members onboard near Kavala, while enroute from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot requested an emergency landing, as he reported failure of one of his four engines. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS