epa10075436 Flames and smoke are seen at the area where an Ukraine Antonov cargo aircraft has crashed in the Paleiochori area, west of Kavala, north Greece, 17 July 2022. An Antonov An-12 was flying from Serbia to Jordan, with 8 crew members, transporting military material. The pilot requested an emergency landing, as he reported failure of one of his four engines. EPA-EFE/TSOYTSAS LASKARIS