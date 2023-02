BERN, SWITZERLAND - The President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, with Ukrainian Ambassador Artem Rybchenko, Mayor of Bern town Alec von Graffenried, and many Ambassador, introduces the speech of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of demonstrators ( 10-12 000 people) in favour of the end of the war in Ukraine, on the Federal Palace Square (Bundesplatz) in Bern Switzerland. March 18, 2022.