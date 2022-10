A still image taken from a handout video provided by the service shows Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces deliveries his speech in front of TV screen read as ‘Uranium ores U-238’ during a press briefing for military attaches of foreign embassies in Moscow, Russia, 24 October 2022. The Russian military says it has information about Kiev's plans to stage a provocation involving the use of a dirty bomb or a low-yield nuclear device. 'The Defense Ministry has organized preparations for countering possible provocations of Ukraine, as forces and hardware are ready to operate on radioactive terrain,' Kirillov said. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. ERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT,Image: 732913437, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES, *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no