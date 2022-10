epa10257303 Local people evacuated from Kherson arrive to railway station in Dzhankoy, Crimea, 21 October 2022, where temporary accomodation centers have been set up. Kherson Region acting Governor Saldo the measure to evacuate people from Kherson was a precaution due to the tense situation on the line of contact and increased threat of rocket and artillery strikes on the territory. "We are planning to move about 50-60 thousand to the left bank and further, who wants to - to other regions of the Russian Federation," Saldo informed. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared as a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STRINGER