Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone to seven-year-old David Shmelev from Stavropol Krai region, who took part in the New Year Tree of Wishes nationwide charity campaign, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, 05 January 2023. Putin on 05 January called for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas. EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT