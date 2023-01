epaselect epa10390837 Ukrainian forces drive a tank across a street in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk area, Ukraine, 04 January 2023 (issued 05 January 2023). Heavy fighting is taking place in the region. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/GEORGE IVANCHENKO