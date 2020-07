epa08352869 Some of the 70 Italian doctors arrive at Linate airport near Milan, northern Italy, 09 April 2020, after the Civil Protection's call to Italian health care professionals to work in the hospitals of Brescia during the corona disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Italy is under a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI