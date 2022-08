Ivan Safronov, an advisor to the head of the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS, reacts as he stands in a defendant's cage prior to a hearing to check legality of his arrest at the Moscow city court in Moscow, Russia, 16 July 2020. Ivan Safronov, a former journalist for the Kommersant and then Vedomosti newspapers, was detained in Moscow on 07 July 2020 by the Federal Security Service (FSB) agents on suspicion of state treason and then put under arrest till 06 September 2020 by the Lefortovsky district court. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV