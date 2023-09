April 5, 2023, Warsaw, Poland: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, Poland on April 5, 2023. Visit to Poland is the first formal international trip made by President of Ukraine since the Russian invasion begun on February 2022. During the trip Zelensky met with President and Prime Minister of Poland as well as with Polish people and Ukrainians that live in Poland.,Image: 767776602, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * France Rights OUT *, Model Release: no