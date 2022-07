epa09714540 Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) take part in mop-up operations in Hasaka, northeastern Syria, 28 January 2022. The US-backed Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they had retaken full control of Ghwayran prison in the city of Hasaka and re-arrested dozens of jihadists holed up in the prison and in nearby houses, after a major jailbreak attempt from the so-called Islamic State group (IS or ISIS) militants. EPA-EFE/AHMED MARDNLI