epa10063826 Locals clean the debris at a damaged school following a Russian rocket strike hitting the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 10 July 2022. Nobody was injured there. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have seen increased shelling and airstrikes from Russian forces. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV