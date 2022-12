A woman reacts after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24, 2022, where five were killed and 20 injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 24, 2022 blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left at least five dead and 20 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November.,Image: 746415539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: DEATH / GRAPHIC CONTENT, Model Release: no