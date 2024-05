DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - MAY 7: Ukrainian soldier covers his ears from mortar fire in the direction of Chasiv Yar as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on May 7, 2024. Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 871441969, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no