10 March 2023, Baden-Württemberg, Karlsruhe: Special police forces storm a pharmacy where a suspected hostage situation had occurred. The hostage situation in Karlsruhe has ended. The police said that the emergency forces had entered the pharmacy and arrested a suspect. According to initial findings, no one was injured. Photo: Christoph Schmidt/dpa,Image: 761895127, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no