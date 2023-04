Truck drivers queue on over ten kilometers at the Rava-Ruska border checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, on April 18, 2023. Ukraine and Poland began talks on April 17, aiming to reach an agreement after Warsaw banned Ukrainian grain imports, a decision deemed "unacceptable" by the European Union. Ukraine's grain exports have transited through the EU to other countries since the war-torn nation's traditional Black Sea routes were blocked by the Russian invasion.