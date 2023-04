Head of Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) Inger Haugland speaks at a press conference on expulsion of Russian diplomats from Norway, in Oslo, Norway, 14 April 2023. On 13 April, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced expulsion of 15 Russian embassy officials alleged to be intelligence officers working under the diplomatic status. The Ministry said the 'officers concerned must leave Norway shortly. Visas will not be issued to intelligence officers seeking to come to Norway'. EPA-EFE/JAVAD PARSA NORWAY OUT