epa08907258 A pro-democracy activist stands near the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region department as he holds up a signs in support of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan who has been sentence to four years in prison and the 12 arrested people in China in Hong Kong, China, 28 December 2020. The 12 people have been detained for over 130 days after they were intercepted at the sea in August as they allegedly tried to flee from Hong Kong to Taiwan by speedboat. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA