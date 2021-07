Ofițerul londonez acuzat pentru răpirea, violul și uciderea lui Sarah Everard a pledat vinovat pentru crimă

PC Wayne Couzens. See SWNS story SWNNeverard. A police officer faces a life sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard. Wayne Couzens, 48, today appeared at the Old Bailey where he entered a guilty plea to one count of murder. His lawyer said that he told them this morning that he 'deserves' to bear the burden for the rest of his life and he was sorry for what he did, not for himself.,Image: 620665200, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia