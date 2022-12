Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin gestures as he stands inside a glass cubicle in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Yashin has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison on charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin's action in Ukraine. The sentence handed Friday to Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country, marked the latest move in an intensifying crackdown on dissent.,Image: 743512166, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. POOL PHOTO ALTERNATIVE CROP XAZ122, Model Release: no, Pictured: Ilya Yashin