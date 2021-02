Pauline Bridge out on her rounds close to her home in Southampton, Hants. Plucky pensioner Pauline Bridge is believed to be Britain's oldest paper girl - delivering six days a week at the age of 82. The grandmother gets up at 5am to do her round six days a week, and aims to carry on until she's 90. She took over the paper round from her grandchildren when they started going to college about 10 years ago and says it helps keep her fit and healthy. And over the years she's made more than 50,000 deliveries and cycled at least 5,000 miles. The pensioner cycles the whole route on her own, delivering local newspaper the Daily Echo to 32 houses come rain or shine, and has even carried on in the snow. Britain's oldest paper girl, Southampton, UK - 08 Feb 2021,Image: 589677453, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no