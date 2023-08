Mattala International Airport held a water salute to welcome Red Wings aircraft on December 29, 2022, in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. A Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to the Red Wings airline, carrying nearly 400 passengers, arrived at the Mattala International Airport. This is the first time that a Red Wings aircraft has arrived in Sri Lanka, and there will be two flights per week from Moscow to Mattala International Airport. Russian Red Wings Airlines Begins Direct Flights With Sri Lanka, Hambantota - 29 Dec 2022 / Profimedia Images