epa10184164 A handout picture provided by by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 14 September 2022. After a short service the queen?s lying in state will begin, lasting for four days and ending on the morning of the state funeral on the 19 September. EPA-EFE/Harland Quarrington/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT Video Desk: [email protected] Picture Desk: [email protected] HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES