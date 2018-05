Imagine a world with fruit trees??, veggie gardens??, or even coconut trees ??lining city streets?? where people could pick their own fair share and every body would be full of delicious nutrients. That’s a world we would like to live in ☺️?✨#guyamisland#islandlife#vegan#coconut#beachbums#philippines#siargao#keepdreaming#beachdays#islandhopping#bikinigirl#exploretocreate#justgoshoot#islandvibes#tlpicks#mytinyatlas#beautifuldestinations#passionpassport#travelgoals#coupletravel#beautifulplaces#coupleswhotravel#exploremore#gramslayers#adventurevisuals#discover_vacations#letsgoeverywhere#worldplaces

A post shared by MARIE & JAKE (@mariefeandjakesnow) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:23am PST