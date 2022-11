FILE - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen addresses during the second Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Global Dialogue in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Hun Sen said Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, he has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.,Image: 737597894, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. NOV. 13, 2022, FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Hun Sen,Joe Biden