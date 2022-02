Liderul ISIS, ucis joi, în timpul raidului american din Siria. Copii și femei, victime colaterale ale atacului

epa09724947 A damaged house is seen after an alleged counterterrorism operation by US Special forces in the early morning in Atma village in the northern countryside of Idlib, Syria, 03 February 2022. President Joe Biden said on 03 February that a U.S. raid in Syria killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi - the leader of ISIS. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that there were 'confirmed reports of fatalities', but did not provide numbers or identities. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH