May 31, 2023, Kiev, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and chief of presidential staff Andriy Yermak, left, visit with staff and children at the opening of the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights, May 31, 2023 in Kiev, Ukraine. The center is part of the Bring Kids Back UA effort to return children illegally taken by Russia during the invasion of Ukraine / Profimedia Images