The trial of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich arrested in Russia on espionage charges began in the city of Yekaterinburg, the Sverdlovsk Region, Russia on June 26, 2024. The hearing in the criminal case against the US citizen was closed to the public. Gershkovich was detained in Russia in March 2023 on charges of espionage. The Federal Security Service accused him of collecting state secrets about the military-industrial complex. Gershkovich and the WSJ have denied the claims, insisting he was simply doing his job as a journalist.