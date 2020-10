Peste 40.000 de oameni au manifestat împotriva președintelui Franței, Emmanuel Macron, în Bangladesh: “Se închină lui Satan”

epaselect epa08777010 Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh party take part in a march towards the French Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 27 October 2020. The protest was held in response to French president Emmanuel Macron?s comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in class. Macron vowed his country would not give up publishing such cartoons. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM