Proteste violente în SUA, după uciderea unui bărbat de culoare de către polițiștii din Minneapolis

epa08448681 Police react with pepper spray as protesters outside the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct continue a second day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 27 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY