People queue for COVID-19 mass testing in public park, in Shanghai, China, 15 March 2022. On 15 March, there were 3,507 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland, according to a National Health Commission report. Despite the strict zero-COVID policy, China is facing up to over 10,000 cases since the beginning of March. The situation in Jilin, Guangdong, and Shanghai has yet to peak, the National Health Commission said, adding that faster, quicker, stricter measures are needed to cope with the Omicron, a highly contagious variant of COVID-19. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI