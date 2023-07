French president Emmanuel Macron (center) meets with Thierry Breton as he inaugurates 54th Salon de l'Air et de l'space or 'Paris Air Show' at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France, on June 19th, 2023. President Macron At Paris Air Show - Le Bourget, France - 19 Jun 2023,Image: 784262201, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no